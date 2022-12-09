That they at Honda are grateful for Verstappen’s success is an understatement. The Japanese cried with tears when Verstappen took his second world title at Suzuka in Japan. To thank Verstappen, they gave him a Honda NSX Type S as a gift. Previously he already got a Honda Civic Type R GT, which can now be yours.

Together with Red Bull Racing sponsor CarNext, Verstappen previously auctioned the fast Civic for 33,333 euros. The lucky owner put the Civic on Dutch registration. He has driven it for just under 400 kilometers, so that the odometer now stands at 58,500 kilometers. To make sure you get the right Civic Type R GT, Verstappen has signed the interior and exterior.

Specifications of the Honda Civic Type R GT

The Honda Civic Type R GT has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo under the hood. The power of 320 hp and 400 Nm of torque is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. It sprints from standstill to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds. The top speed is 272 km/h. In the Netherlands, the Honda Civic Type R GT went for 53,980 euros when it came out.

You can join until December 19 Catawiki bidding on Max Verstappen’s Honda Civic Type R GT. Watch below how Max Verstappen gives his Honda Civic Type R GT one last blow before it goes to a new owner.