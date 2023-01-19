Thursday, January 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

New Zealand PM announces resignation in February

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in World
0


close

jacinda ardern

Prime Minister of New Zealand

Prime Minister of New Zealand

Jacinda Ardern has held that position since 2017. “I no longer have energy for another four years,” she said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she would step down in February and called an election for October this year. His departure will take effect on February 7.

At a policy meeting on Thursday, Ardern said he “didn’t have enough power in the tank anymore” to get the job done. “It’s time,” she added. “I am leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility of knowing when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job requires. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.”

(News in development)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Zealand #announces #resignation #February

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"I don't have enough left in the tank": New Zealand's Prime Minister announces resignation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result