New Zealand PM announces resignation in February

Prime Minister of New Zealand
Prime Minister of New Zealand
Jacinda Ardern has held that position since 2017. “I no longer have energy for another four years,” she said.
January 18, 2023, 07:43 PM
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she would step down in February and called an election for October this year. His departure will take effect on February 7.
At a policy meeting on Thursday, Ardern said he “didn’t have enough power in the tank anymore” to get the job done. “It’s time,” she added. “I am leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility of knowing when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job requires. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.”
(News in development)
January 18, 2023, 07:43 PM
