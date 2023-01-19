Jacinda Ardern plans to resign from office in February. She lacks the strength to continue the work: “We all give as long as we can, and then it’s over.”

NNew Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern surprisingly announced her resignation on Thursday. At her first press conference of the year, she announced she would step down on February 7. “I know what it takes for this job and I know I don’t have enough in the tank anymore. It’s so simple,” she explained her decision.

“We all give as long as we can give and then it’s over. And for me, now is the time,” added Ardern. Her resignation will take effect upon the appointment of a successor. A new leader of the Labor Party is to be elected on Saturday.

When she was elected Prime Minister in 2017, Ardern became one of the youngest women to head a government at the age of 37. The next general election in New Zealand is scheduled for October 14.