NEW YORK. When the Times Square ball peaked on New Year’s Eve, tourists celebrated the arrival of 2022. New Yorkers instead celebrated the turning point with the new mayor. Eric Adams, African American, twenty years in the police force, an anomalous Democrat who presented himself with the commitment to restore security to the city, after Bill De Blasio’s anarchist drift. “Trust me, we are ready to return to the scene because this is New York. New York is back ». A signal of the first challenge that awaits him, together with that of crime and inequalities.

Anyone who knows the story of Eric Adams says that about three decades ago, when he set his sights on becoming mayor of the Big Apple, he began to write down what he would change and what he would improve as mayor. Since then he has filled 26 notebooks. There will therefore be a lot of material to work on. Of course, in thirty years the city has profoundly changed between Rudolph Giuliani’s zero tolerance, 9/11, the financial crisis, the disastrous management of Bill De Blasio (who would now aim for the chair of governor) and finally the pandemic. But it is also true that in New York there is a lot to do both to deal with emergencies, such as that of security, and to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

“We must strengthen ourselves to face three crises: the virus, crime and economic devastation – he said immediately after the outcome of the vote -. The city has betrayed you and betrays you every day. Trust me, ”Adams began. The new mayor, forced by the virus to cancel his indoor induction ceremony at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, swore on a Bible held by his son Jordan Coleman (director and actor, had by a previous partner) and clutching a framed photo of his mother. Dorothy, a former domestic worker who died last spring. At his side, in a rare public appearance together, his companion Tracey Collins, a senior executive of the city administration. His predecessor, Bill de Blasio, who danced with his wife on stage after leading the midnight countdown, his last act, was also in the square.

Adams embodies all the characteristics that the city needs, starting from the fact that he is a man of order as well as being the second African-American mayor in the history of New York, after David Dinkins. He turned 61 on September 1, the son of a Queens cleaner and an officer, served in the police department for 20 years and was a New York State Senator. He grew up in Queens where at 15 he was arrested with his brother and attacked by the police. Since that time his goal has been clear: to reform the police without wiping them out or emptying their coffers as called for by the progressive Democrats who joined the “defund the police” movement, which was followed by the increase in crime in the Big Apple. More agents on the street are in his opinion the key to restoring trust to New Yorkers and contribute to the revival of the economy, which has been hit hard by the pandemic that has been keeping foreign tourists and closed offices away for over a year now. Adams is the 110th mayor of New York, but the first of the “working class”. Elegant (he loves Ferragamo), vegan, he defines himself as “the future of the democratic party”. It aims to heal socio-economic inequities by embracing the business community and its innovations, such as cryptocurrencies (its first salaries will be in bitcoin). Adams inherits a city besieged by Omicron, with an unemployment rate of 9.4% and a spike in homicides and other violent crimes reminiscent of the 1980s.