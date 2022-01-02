Home page world

After the temperatures were rather mild on New Year’s Eve, some meteorologists are now venturing a forecast for January. Is an Arctic outbreak imminent?

Kassel – After us that Weather on the Christmas holidays snow and ice in many places* has brought, the temperatures are currently rising steadily. After the Temperature records on New Year’s Eve* It remained unusually mild on the night of January 1st.

As meteorologist Stefan Rubach from the German Weather Service (DWD) said, it was “the warmest January night since the weather began to be recorded”. The temperatures remained in the double-digit range throughout the night. The highest temperature was then measured at the Berlin-Tempelhof weather station with 11.8 degrees.

But the short spring is drawing to a close, according to the weather experts, and winter is already in the starting blocks. “The mild air is slowly beginning to lose its support,” explains Adrienne Jeske, meteorologist from Wetter.net. Over this weekend, however, spring has not yet been beaten.

Is there an Arctic outbreak coming? The first cold snap can be expected in the middle of the first week of January

The spring-like weather can still hold its own over the weekend. “But next week he’ll run out of breath,” says Jeske. In the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, spring will recede again. The first cold snap can be expected as early as the middle of the first week of January.

According to Wetter.com, a frost whip drives away the spring-like temperatures. On Wednesday (January 5th), according to the forecasts, snow and sleet showers are to be expected in some areas. The DWD therefore also warns of the risk of icy roads.

According to the first calculations of the European model ECMWF, there could be a cold snap from the Three Kings onwards (Thursday, January 6th). According to the 42-day weather trend of the Wetter.de portal There is even a risk of permafrost in northern Germany from the second half of January. It is quite conceivable that parts of the Baltic Sea will freeze over, according to the meteorologists.

Arctic outbreak in January: Last winter, a polar vortex split caused extremely cold temperatures

Last winter, a polar vortex split caused extremely cold temperatures with lots of snow. This phenomenon could very soon be repeated. According to RTL meteorologist Björn Alexander, the polar vortex is currently weakening.

If it breaks apart, polar cold air has an easy job. “The polar vortex protects us in Central Europe from the freezing winter air in the far north. But only if it is intact. If the eddy is weakened or even divided, the cold air can come to Germany from the north or the east, ”says Alexander.

Should the forecast prove to be true, temperatures in Germany could slip into permafrost as early as the turn of the year. In snow you also have to expect temperatures below -10 degrees. Should the polar vortex really break apart, we could face a long and severe winter. (Luisa Weckesser with dpa)