One dead and five injured are the toll from a shooting that occurred this evening in a subway station in the Bronx, as reported by ABC News. The shooting occurred on the platform of the Mount Eden Avenue station as people waited for the southbound 4 train. The deceased person died at St Barnabas Hospital, while the other five victims do not appear to be in danger of life.

Victims of shooting between 12 and 17 years old, girl shot in the face dead

All the victims were teenagers. The shooting was triggered by a fight that began on board the 4 train, which then moved to the platform of the Mount Eden Avenue station, until someone pulled out a firearm and shot into the crowd in the station.

The victims in particular are between the ages of 12 and 17, according to the New York Post, according to which the deceased was a girl hit in the face, who died after being rushed to St. Barnabas hospital. Another victim was shot in the leg. According to sources cited by the Post, witnesses reported hearing more than 10 shots fired.

Still no suspect has been apprehended nor has the gun that fired been found. On Twitter NYPD speaks of “an active police investigation” and invites people to avoid the area and use alternative routes.