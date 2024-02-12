Homeowners have more confidence, but we are heading for a 'infarction'

The confidence of residential consumers in the housing market is increasing again. This is evident from the new TU Delft owner-occupied housing market monitor. Increased incomes, opportunities to borrow more and a mortgage interest rate that does not rise further, it all contributes to confidence. The fact that homes remain valuable is good news for homeowners.
Dennis Naaktgeboorte
