bFBI officials have confiscated cell phones and other electronic devices belonging to New York Mayor Eric Adams. The seizure came as part of an investigation into suspected corruption within Adams’ 2021 campaign, The New York Times reported. Accordingly, Adams is said to have worked with the Turkish government on the campaign.

According to the newspaper, Adams was approached by officers after an event on Monday and then got into his car. The agents took the mayor’s electronic devices, including two cellphones and an iPad, the newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the case. The devices were returned to Adams a few days later.

No wrongdoing accused

Lawyer Boyd Johnson told AFP: “On Monday evening the FBI spoke to the mayor after an event. The mayor immediately complied with the FBI’s request and handed over the electronic devices.” Adams has not been accused of any wrongdoing and is cooperating with investigators, the attorney added.

The campaign investigation became public last week when FBI agents searched the home of Adams’ former fundraiser Brianna Suggs, taking laptops, cell phones and a folder marked “Eric Adams.”

According to the New York Times, the house search was looking for evidence of a conspiracy between the mayor and Turkey. After the seizure, Adams canceled a trip to Washington to meet White House officials and remained in New York.