The National Games They start this Saturday with the competition for 12 gold medals and the opening ceremony, which will take place at 7 pm at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in Pereira.

The jousts will have athletes from 33 regions (or delegations) competing. There will be 7,889 athletes who will fight for the medals in Armenia, Manizales and the sub-venues Valle del Cauca, Cundinamarca and Bogotá.

Valle is the largest delegation, as it will have the participation of 1,272 athletes; followed by Bogotá, which registered 1,251; and Antioquia will have 1,236 athletes, between the conventional Games and the Paranational Games.

“The Games are a fact. The most difficult thing was to comply with the schedule, but the reality is that the fair will be done and the technical part will be fulfilled,” Baltazar Medina, the director, told EL TIEMPO.

For this edition, the Ministry of Sports allocated 71,000 million pesos to the organization of the Games in the different venues and sub-venues, in addition to the investment of 270,000 million for the development of sports infrastructure, which today materializes in the construction of four stages new, 24 improvements and 20 tune-ups.

“We had several problems. The weather in the region did little to help the works to be completed. The time to finish the scenarios was very short, but what was achieved was that they were ready for the competitions,” Medina said.

Photo: Ministry of Sports Press

Anthony Zambrano, Carlos Alberto Ramírez, Mariana Pajón Londoño, Sandra Lorena Arenas, Luis Javier Mosquera, Yuberjen Martínez, Ingrit Valencia and Jackeline Rentería They will be the most attractive athletes in the Games.

“The resources to complete the scenarios are guaranteed, so the region will have the opportunity to rely on them. Furthermore, because the National Youth Games will be held in those same venues in 2024,” Medina stated.

The organization of the Games has promoted national unity as a fundamental principle of these National Games, calling for the expression of the competitive spirit and understanding that the soil and the territory that is trodden from La Guajira to the Amazon provide us with a national identity that is proud of its cultural diversity.

“Sport becomes a tool to transform our societies. The joy of the sports festival begins today and the hope that sport opens spaces of peace in the country is the most important message we want to leave,” said Astrid Rodríguez, Minister of Sports.

Hapkido will award 10 gold medals today, while artistic swimming will have two finals.

