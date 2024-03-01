You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
NY Mayor's Office / x.com
Authorities closed a new illegal shelter in the Big Apple.
In the last hours, New York authorities carried out a new closure from an illegal migrant shelter. After carrying out an inspection of a commercial premises due to suspicion of improper use, they discovered a place where at least forty migrants were staying. According to testimonies from people in the area, they paid hundreds of dollars a month to stay there.
The news is the second of this style that is known this week. After a complaint led to the closure of a location in Queens, whose basement housed almost 100 migrants illegally, another inspection ended in the same way. In the midst of the crisis faced by the city managed by Eric Adams due to the large number of immigrants arriving and the impossibility of containing them, illegal shelters multiply.
In that sense, an inspection of a commercial premises ended with the discovery of a hostel that had forty bedsAs reported Telemundo. The place, located in the Bronx, was intended for the accommodation of foreignerswho paid a monthly sum to be able to stay there.
According to testimonies from residents of the area that were collected by the aforementioned media, Migrants paid sums that could reach up to US$600 per month to be able to stay in the improvised shelter that was outside New York regulatory standards.
The other illegal migrant shelter closed in New York
The new closure arrived the day after the closure of a place with the same functionality in Queens became known. However, unlike what happened with the site in the Bronx, this one housed significantly more people. In this case, the makeshift shelter located in Richmond Hill had eighty-seven migrants living in a basement. After the closure of the site, all of them were transferred to an official shelter.
