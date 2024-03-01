Dubai (Etihad)

The activities of the second day of the fifth edition of the “Government Games” witnessed, within the qualifiers of the Government Entities Challenge category for men’s teams, during which the participating teams took on 7 different challenges in an enthusiastic atmosphere.

During the competitions of the second day of the 2024 Government Games, the participating teams showed a high level of competitiveness, as their participation was characterized by coordination and work in the spirit of one team, and the participants revealed high levels of determination and persistence to face challenges that constituted a real test of their ability to mentally focus and physically fit to overcome obstacles.

The competitions of the second day of the “Government Games” resulted in four teams qualifying to participate in the final round of the Men’s Government Challenge category, where the Ajman government team came in first place with 137.5 points, followed by the Dubai State Security Agency team, which came second with 128.1 points, while The Dubai Police General Headquarters team came in third place with 124.6 points, and the Dubai Civil Defense General Administration team came in fourth place with 124.5 points.

The government games, in their fifth edition, are witnessing a remarkable public turnout, embodying the public’s enthusiasm and keenness to support the participating teams. The government games are accompanied by a distinguished group of events and entertainment activities for the public, in addition to daily draws.