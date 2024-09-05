Home World

X.com brings its content to Smart TVs: With the new X TV app, users can experience exclusive videos and live events directly on their television.

The content of the short message service X.com (formerly Twitter), which is operated by Elon Musk, is now also accessible on Smart TVs. It was already announced in April that the company wants to expand to Smart TVs and now the Twitter successor has released its official X TV app for various Smart TVs and streaming platforms. These include devices from LG, the Google Play Store and Amazon Fire TV, such as NextG.tv reported.

Since July 2023, Twitter will be called X. © IMAGO/Jakub Porzycki

Exclusive content and live events for X users

To use the new X TV app, an X account is required. This account gives users access to exclusive content, live TV events and news. X.com describes the app as a way to bring the digital world of X directly into the living room, promising an experience that comes close to the concept of a “trusted global digital town square”.

In recent months, X has positioned itself as a direct competitor to TikTok positioned. It remains exciting to see whether this concept can also be convincing on conventional televisions. At least at the beginning of the launch, the app will be free of advertising, which is likely to be a positive surprise for many users.

Challenges in user-friendliness

Despite the promising announcements, the first reviews of the X TV app are rather mixed. The user-friendliness in particular is criticized in the reviews. Some functions do not seem to work properly on certain devices. For example, users of LG devices report that it is currently not possible to open links to the privacy policy and terms of use. On other devices, these links are not even selectable, which makes accessing important information difficult.

Future prospects of the X TV app

Although the X TV app has now been launched, it is questionable whether it can hold its own against established video platforms such as YouTube in the short term. The current version of the app still has various weaknesses that need to be addressed before it can become a serious alternative.

Users who want to try out the app, can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or install it via the search function on your Smart TV. However, the development of the app remains exciting to watch as it has the potential to improve with future updates.