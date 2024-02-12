Two officials of Cereso 2 of HermosilloSonora, were linked to the process, for their alleged responsibility in the crime of breach of a legal duty, this derived from the death of the young Paula Josette “N”23 years old, who died in this Social Reintegration Center after a conjugal visit on January 14 of this year.

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Sonora (FGJES)reported that it opened an investigation folder that led to the judicialization, capture and subsequent connection to the process of Fernando Arturo “N” and Juan Pedro “N”, public servants of the aforementioned center.

Fernando Arturo “N” was in charge of the Office of the Directorate of the Social Reintegration Center 2 (Cereso) of Hermosillo, while Juan Pedro “N” served as Group Head of the same prison.

Arrest warrants were issued to the accused at the request of the Public Ministry agent, which were completed on February 10 by elements of the Ministerial Criminal Investigation Agency (AMIC), in coordination with the staff of the Public Security Secretariat of the State of Sonora (SSP).

Fernando Arturo “N” was captured at a home in the California Residencial neighborhood. On the other hand, Juan Pedro “N” was arrested after a search action in an apartment in the Olivares neighborhood, where he was hiding.

Fernando Arturo “N” and Juan Pedro “N” were linked to the process.

When they were presented at the Hearing by the agent of the Public Ministry, both were linked to process and various precautionary measures were imposed on them. In addition, a period of six months was set for the complementary investigation of the case.

As revealed by the FGJES, the officials allegedly authorized the permit of conjugal visit to an inmate from Cereso 2 and allowed the woman access to the prison, violating the protocols established by law.

He added that within the investigations carried out to integrate the investigation folder, it was established that on December 26, during an extraordinary meeting, Fernando Arturo “N”, together with various people, authorized an inmate's request for Paula Josette “N” to enter the penitentiary center as a couple for an intimate visit.

Furthermore, the same defendant and several people, on January 14, signed the authorization for the entry of a conjugal visit to prison, despite the fact that the person who was going to enter lacked official identification. Therefore, the identity of the visitor could not be guaranteed in the slightest, nor did she have a prior file.

On the same day, January 14, Juan Pedro “N” allowed entry to the women's center mentioned above, without ascertaining his identity, an action to which he was obliged in accordance with the National Law of Criminal Execution.

Because it is a crime with a low penalty, the Judge resolved the following precautionary measures for the defendants:

– They must appear every 15 days before a Judge

– Cover a guarantee of 10 thousand pesos each

– They are prohibited from leaving the Judicial District of Hermosillo, so they must hand over passports and visas and be subject to surveillance by the State Supervision Unit for Precautionary Measures (UMECA).

– They are prohibited from approaching offended parties and witnesses, as well as temporary suspension from the exercise of their position.

Lastly, the Attorney General's Office of the State of Sonora reported that it continues with actions to bring all those responsible for these events to court.