The well-known showgirl and television presenter Samantha De Grenet He recently underwent meniscus surgery.

Samantha De Grenet undergoes meniscus surgery

During her hospital stay, the former model joked with her friend Elenoire Casalegno regarding their health conditions through a video published on his social media. A video that, however, did not fail to provoke a series of controversy from a large number of users, to whom the interested party provided the following response:

“There is no fiction in the last reel and therefore no one is being made fun of, only an insensitive idiot would do that.”

The video criticized on social media

The video, which has become the subject of discussion on social media, portrays the well-known presenter lying in the hospital bed while asking her friend Elenoire if she can eat “at least one focaccia”.

Furthermore, pretending to impersonate a phantom doctor, Casalegno jokes about her friend’s health conditions: “Left meniscus? Ankle? Shoulder? Wrist?” An irony to which La De Grenet promptly responds:

social criticism on the reel filmed with Elenoire Casalegno

“The left meniscus has already been operated on twice, now it’s the right one. The ankle is fine, it’s a little swollen because I limped. The shoulder is fine, I had a big problem but now everything is resolved. The place is fine, now I have a problem with the tendons in my hand. Despite everything I’m fine.“

Samantha De Grenet’s response to the controversy

From her hospital bed, Samantha De Grenet updated her followers on her health conditions, reassuring them on the positive outcome of the intervention.

In the post, the woman also takes the opportunity to clarify the criticized video by indulging in a long and profound reflection:

“Today I am being discharged and I am going back home, but for the sake of truth I wanted to clarify a couple of things with those few, fortunately very few, who write only for the pleasure of criticizing or making controversy about anything someone does. Each of us has our own character and each of us faces small and/or large difficulties in different ways. I have learned on my own skin, several times, that complaining, feeling sorry for oneself, despairing is useless for dealing with problems, in fact they can only make situations worse by creating sadness, apathy, pain, tears and depression. I have therefore chosen, or at least to always try, not to get discouraged, to face what comes my way with strength, positive energy, and where possible with a beautiful and healthy irony”.

Samantha De Grenet operated

And he concluded:

“Always respecting everyone and everything, we will continue to do what we like and what amuses us, to make our videos that fortunately make most people laugh and to try to get a small warm smile even from the most skeptical. On this occasion I would like to thank all of you who have sent me thousands of messages of speedy recovery full of affection. You are special.”