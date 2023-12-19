Experts hope that the lava flow will not affect the population of Grindavik after the volcanic eruption stabilized on the morning of this Tuesday, December 19. On Monday night, the magma spouts reached 120 meters in height and now only rise to a maximum of 30 meters, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO). Although sulfur dioxide emissions have deteriorated air quality, air services continue to operate normally.

Another volcanic eruption on earth known for fire and ice. In the southwest of Iceland, about four kilometers from the city of Grindavik, close to the main airport, a volcano erupted with a flash of light in the sky and an explosion of semi-molten rocks.

At its peak, the eruption opened a 4 km fissure from which jets of lava emerged, while at its southernmost point, the fissure has descended to about 3 km from the city of Grindavik, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

This image taken from video provided by the Icelandic Coast Guard shows magma flowing on a hill near Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula sometime late on Monday, December 18 or early on Tuesday, December 19. December 2023. A volcanic eruption began on Monday night on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, turning the sky orange and causing the country's civil defense to be on high alert. © Icelandic Coast Guard via AP

Icelandic Foreign Minister Bjarne Benediktsson tweeted that there were no disruptions to flights to and from the country and that international flight corridors remain open.

Volcanic activity was activated after a series of earthquakes and signs of magma spreading underground in recent weeks. Precisely on November 10, the authorities evacuated the city's 4,000 inhabitants after several earthquakes damaged some homes in the area.

However, with the recent eruption, the Government and experts have said that they have been “lucky” with the exact point at which it occurred.

For geophysicist Björn Oddson, the crack is aligned with the ancient crater of the Fagradalsfjall volcano and is in “the best place” for an eruption. A “relatively fortunate” location that puts the fire scene “in the best place” in the face of an eruption, according to Oddson.

“I think it's very difficult to say anything when nature is involved, but as it looks like it's getting ready this morning, it looks like we've been pretty lucky with the location and development (of the eruption), and we expect it to continue,” Sigurdur said. Ingi Johannsson, Minister of Infrastructure, who also added that “so far, the city and its vital power plant are safe.”

“It is not a danger to the population”

Despite the distance at which the events occurred, the authorities have said that the eruption of the volcano has been “effusive and not explosive” and that, therefore, “there is no imminent danger for citizens” if emergency measures are taken. adequate protection, explained Raúl Pérez of the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain, to the EFE news agency.

Pérez indicated that “the very topography of the terrain makes the path that the lava flows will follow very predictable” and although he did not determine the time it could take, local experts indicated that it could be a week, to a maximum of ten. days.

The road is blocked at the entrance to the Grindavík road with the eruption in the background, in Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, Monday, December 18, 2023. A volcanic eruption began on Monday night on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, dyeing the sky orange and leading the country's civil defense to be on maximum alert. © AP Photo/Marco Di Marco

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hotspot in the North Atlantic, erupts on average every four to five years.

One of the most disturbing occurred 13 years ago, when the Eyjafjallajökull volcano spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and caused the widespread closure of airspace in Europe, in what scientists say was a different scenario, as the eruption occurred under a glacier and the water helped increase its explosiveness.

With EFE, AP and Reuters.