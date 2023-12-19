On the fifth day of the World Darts Championship, three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen takes action for the first time. He doesn't have to play until late tonight against Keane Barry. In the evening session, Wessel Nijman also crosses swords with veteran Steve Beaton. In the afternoon session, Ian White was surprisingly eliminated and Jeffrey de Graaf completed a sensational comeback. Follow the developments in our live blog.

