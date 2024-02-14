DVisitors to CES were able to admire the hottest TV innovations of 2024 in Las Vegas at the beginning of January. But the stars of the trade fair will only appear in the local media supermarkets for the first time over the course of the summer. You shouldn't wait for that.

Because the TVs are attracting pretty cheap prices these days. We looked at a combination of TV screen and soundbar – the 55-inch OLED 55C37 and the matching sound bar DSC9S from LG. The manufacturer originally wanted to charge around 3,500 euros for the team. It is now available for 2170 euros.