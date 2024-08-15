Not content with the launch of Metaphor ReFantazioAtlus will deliver to us next September The Answer, the expansion of Persona 3 Reload that fans have been waiting for for months. In this way, Today they released a new trailer for this DLC, which gives us a better look at the story that awaits us.

Originally, The Answer was part of Person 3: FES for the PlayStation 2, and many fans were disappointed to see that this content was not available on Persona 3: Reload when the remake arrived earlier this year. However, during the summer events, a season pass was confirmed that not only adds additional costumes, but I wouldn’t give you the chance to experience this story once again.

The Answer takes place after the events of the main campaignand this time Aigis takes the lead role. The situation in which the members of SEED find themselves forces them to confront their dark pasts, and accept the departure of the protagonist of the original story. Along with this, we can expect a couple of new features, such as new combined attacks from the Personas, as well as an additional character for the team.

Persona 3 Reload: The Answer It will be available on September 10thand will be available as part of the season pass for the remake. In related topics, here you can check out our review of Persona 3: ReloadLikewise, more Persona remakes are reportedly on the way.

Author’s Note:

The Answer It’s a strange piece of content, at least for the community. I’ve seen that many are happy about this story in the remake, but I’ve also seen people who are unhappy with the representation of the characters in this section, and the way this content lasts longer than necessary. It will be interesting to see the reaction when this expansion is available.

Via: Atlus