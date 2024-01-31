Magaly Medina returned to television in style, this Monday, January 29, with the ampay of Christian Domínguez, who was captured in his truck with a woman who was not Pamela Franco, his current partner. After the exposure of the infidelity of the well-known host of 'América hoy', all kinds of comments were generated, even some users on social networks considered that the artist could have been 'seeded' by the production of 'Magaly TV, the firm'. After that, the 'Urraca' came out to speak out.

Was Christian Domínguez unfaithful to Pamela Franco?

The performance spaceMagaly TV, the firm' aired the first ampay of its 2024 season, in which Christian Domínguez and a woman named Mary Moncada starred, who ended up telling the details of her communication with the singer, which began in June 2023.

According to the images from the ATV show, Domínguez was unfaithful to his partner Pamela Franco, since he was captured in an intimate encounter with his companion inside his truck. At all times the artist was inside his car to avoid being identified; However, the program's cameras confirmed that it was him.

After the spread of the case, Christian has not commented on the matter, but Pamela continued with her daily activitiesat no time did he refer to the subject and only published some videos before the recordings of the program he hosts on América TV.

Even this Tuesday, January 30, information was released on the Pachacámac channel that he would no longer be part of 'América hoy', despite the fact that only a few days ago he was announced along with his colleagues Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza and Edson Dávila.

Did Magaly Medina 'sow' Christian Domínguez's ampay?

Some theories circulated on social networks around the much talked about ampay of the singer Christian Domínguez, some users slipped the possibility that they had 'seeded' the Peruvian artist. For this reason, the driver Magaly Medina He came out to defend his work and that of his team, flatly denying this assumption and asking that they not try to excuse this act of infidelity.

“They were characters who trusted each other, don't come and tell me 'Oh, no, poor thing, they planted Christian.' No, here no one sows anyone, he is too big for someone to sow him. Furthermore, this was born in June of last year and we are in January 2024. So let those who want to justify this infidelity of Domínguez stand up.“said the ATV figure.

