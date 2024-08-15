Mexico City.- Despite criticism, Ana Gabriela Guevara said she does not regret anything regarding her management as head of the National Sports Commission (Conade).

“I do not take any responsibility for any mistake, I have been very empathetic with the situations that have arisen. But we cannot control all egos, we cannot control the particular situation of each sporting discipline and I have nothing to regret. My vision and purpose has always been to manage the best for Mexican sport,” she said during the flag-raising of the Mexican delegation that will participate in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Guevara has received accusations about the lack of support and scholarships from CONADE for some tricolor athletes during the last Olympic cycle, especially in aquatic sports.

“There are realities that are confused with sentimentalisms that are completely outside the scope of sports and economic interests that are outside the scope of sports and that becomes complicated. Having so many co-stars around becomes complicated and then it became a constant sport to attack Conade and everything that happens around sports is attributed to Conade when there are responsibilities that do not touch us at all,” he said.

A few months before the change of government in Mexico, the former Olympic athlete preferred not to address the issue of her continuity at the head of Conade and pointed out that, from her perspective, Mexican sport has had good results during her administration.

“I am happy, I have no complaints about what we have done, the numbers have been very favorable, the results outstanding. I have to recognize and thank the president for his support, his empathy with the athletes, he has exceeded one billion pesos of direct support for the athletes, without even counting what Paris represents. This has been a motivation for the athletes. This has been the six-year term that has given the most direct support to the athletes.

Although before the 2024 Paris Olympics, Conade had envisioned a total of nine medals and at the end of the Games only five were obtained, Guevara pointed out that success or failure cannot be measured only in medals.

“You can’t just value it based on gold. The last gold was in football, so we can’t value it based on that. There are technical sports analysis issues that have to be assessed in relation to that. We can’t just think about the medals, about gold, then we would have to complain because they don’t win golds, there are no conditions for such a situation because it depends a lot on the condition of the competition. Obviously the desire will always be for gold medals, but that criterion of poverty is not valid because there are things and numbers that say otherwise,” he said.