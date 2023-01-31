This year is a big one for fighting games, as the next mainline entry for tekkenas well as the sixth main game in the beloved franchise of Street Fighter. However, it seems that ryu and company are not going to get enough of that, so there is another game planned, not exactly to appear on large platforms.

The name of the game is Street Fighter: Duel, and apparently in the official description, it will be an RPG but with touches of fighting, something that can attract the attention of the most curious. It is estimated that it will be a free to play delivery, and to that is added that it will arrive at some point in the month of February, registrations can already be made in iOS Y Android.

Here the description of what is seen in the trailer:

This is the announcement trailer for Street Fighter: Duel, the upcoming mobile fighting RPG coming to iOS and Android in February 2023. Pre-registration is now available on Google Play and the Apple Store. In Street Fighter: Duel, recruit and level up iconic characters from across the Street Fighter series. He takes down Seth and Shadaloo’s army of mechanical clones in the game’s story mode. You can also play online and use your team of champions to duel other players.

Remember that if you have operating system iOS Y Android you will be able to play it without problem.

Via: Street Fighter

Editor’s note: It will be a positive year for this franchise, given that the sixth main game is also coming. We’ll see in a few months if Capcom managed to return greatness to the brand.