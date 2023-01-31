21:18

REST | UCAM Murcia 48-29 Surne Bilbao Basket

21:18

Tremendous McFadden! Another one! The most difficult yet! 48-29

9:15 p.m.

Another triple from McFadden! 45-29

21:14

Anderson triple. 42-29 1′ from intermission

21:14

Feint Diop to Kayser and dunks at the limit of possession. The Bilbao center complains to his teammates about the lack of aid. 42-26

21:14

Smith’s individual basket in some great defensive minutes for UCAM. 40-26 less than two minutes before the break

21:09

Counterattack and Trice layup. Ponsarnau, forced to stop it. The UCAM fires. 40-24 at 3:33 from halftime

21:08

McFadden denies the block and nails the 3-pointer. Great moment! 38-24 less than four minutes before halftime

21:07

Fantastic pass from Pustovyi, who sits up to a standing ovation, to McFadden for the triple. 35-24

21:07

Good Withey against Radovic. 32-24

21:05

Trice draws Alonso’s shooting foul as soon as he returns from timeout. His free throws go in. 32-22

21:05

Triple by Francis Alonso in counterattack. Beautiful how this player shoots. Site dead time. 30-22 at 5:17 rest



21:02

From the free kick more or less Pustovyi. Two more. The Ukrainian rises in confidence. 30-19

21:02

Against the glass McFadden in penetration. Hakanson’s first triple. 28-19

21:00

Alonso breaks Bilbao’s bad moment with a 2+1 win over Pustovyi. The free kick goes in. 26-16 at 7:14 rest

21:00

No-look pass from McFadden to Radovic. great. 26-13 at 7:28 half time

20:56

Great low post play by Pustovyi against Withey. Ponsarnau requests time out. First double-digit lead. 24-13 at 8:48 break

20:55

Hakanson’s second foul with only 38 seconds left in the second quarter. It would be necessary to attack him, Ponsarnau keeps him on track

20:54

Pizarrazo and alley-oop for Pustovyi that ends in a mate. 22-13

20:51

END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 20-13 Surne Bilbao Basket

20:50

Radovic missed to his advantage with Smith, but Pustovyi palmed and dunked. 20-13, last minute

20:49

Very nice basket from Radovic to the low post. 18-13

20:49

Free throws now for Smith, who misses and scores. 16-13, 1:47 to end the first quarter

20:47

More free kicks for Pustovyi, who now scores both. 16-12 at 2:02 after the end of the first period

20:46

Smith’s triple. It took time to appear. 14-12

20:46

Sulejmanovic’s hack to Pustovyi. Two free throws. Outside and inside. 14-9 at 2:33 to finish the first quarter

20:44

First free kicks for Bilbao with Radicevic, a former UCAM player who only played two games here before the pandemic. They go in and out. 9-13

20:43

Jelínek triple! Undoubtedly better. 13-8

20:43

Kyser, from midrange…and down seconds after Trice lost the ball. 10-8 at 3:40 to finish the first quarter

20:42

Good basket from Sulejmanovic and also class from Anderson on the other side. 10-4



20:40

Free kicks now for Luther, as Bilbao has entered bonus very quickly. He puts in the first … and they force him to change because he has a little blood on his knee. McFadden shoots the second. Surreal. They both put them in. 8-2 with 6 minutes to go in the first quarter



20:38

It has been to remove Ponsarnau from Hakanson and remove Sito from Rojas, his first assigned defender

20:38

Cold meeting at the moment, with both teams making mistakes

20:35

Rabaseda’s last hoop for the first basket from Bilbao is beautiful. Luther scores quickly on the other side, also on a pass from Trice. 6-2

20:34

Well played between Trice and Diop, with a direct blocking feint from the second and a pass from the first for a foul. Free kicks for Diop. Also put both. 4-0 after a minute and a half of play

20:32

Two fouls on Trice in the first Murcian attack, the second from free throws. They both enter. 2-0

20:31

starting quintets:

UCAM Murcia: Trice, Jelínek, Rojas, Luther and Diop.

Surne Bilbao Basket: Hakanson, Smith, Rabaseda, Andersson and Withey.

20:31

Ball in the air!