21:18
REST | UCAM Murcia 48-29 Surne Bilbao Basket
21:18
Tremendous McFadden! Another one! The most difficult yet! 48-29
9:15 p.m.
Another triple from McFadden! 45-29
21:14
Anderson triple. 42-29 1′ from intermission
21:14
Feint Diop to Kayser and dunks at the limit of possession. The Bilbao center complains to his teammates about the lack of aid. 42-26
21:14
Smith’s individual basket in some great defensive minutes for UCAM. 40-26 less than two minutes before the break
21:09
Counterattack and Trice layup. Ponsarnau, forced to stop it. The UCAM fires. 40-24 at 3:33 from halftime
21:08
McFadden denies the block and nails the 3-pointer. Great moment! 38-24 less than four minutes before halftime
21:07
Fantastic pass from Pustovyi, who sits up to a standing ovation, to McFadden for the triple. 35-24
21:07
Good Withey against Radovic. 32-24
21:05
Trice draws Alonso’s shooting foul as soon as he returns from timeout. His free throws go in. 32-22
21:05
Triple by Francis Alonso in counterattack. Beautiful how this player shoots. Site dead time. 30-22 at 5:17 rest
21:02
From the free kick more or less Pustovyi. Two more. The Ukrainian rises in confidence. 30-19
21:02
Against the glass McFadden in penetration. Hakanson’s first triple. 28-19
21:00
Alonso breaks Bilbao’s bad moment with a 2+1 win over Pustovyi. The free kick goes in. 26-16 at 7:14 rest
21:00
No-look pass from McFadden to Radovic. great. 26-13 at 7:28 half time
20:56
Great low post play by Pustovyi against Withey. Ponsarnau requests time out. First double-digit lead. 24-13 at 8:48 break
20:55
Hakanson’s second foul with only 38 seconds left in the second quarter. It would be necessary to attack him, Ponsarnau keeps him on track
20:54
Pizarrazo and alley-oop for Pustovyi that ends in a mate. 22-13
20:51
END of the first quarter | UCAM Murcia 20-13 Surne Bilbao Basket
20:50
Radovic missed to his advantage with Smith, but Pustovyi palmed and dunked. 20-13, last minute
20:49
Very nice basket from Radovic to the low post. 18-13
20:49
Free throws now for Smith, who misses and scores. 16-13, 1:47 to end the first quarter
20:47
More free kicks for Pustovyi, who now scores both. 16-12 at 2:02 after the end of the first period
20:46
Smith’s triple. It took time to appear. 14-12
20:46
Sulejmanovic’s hack to Pustovyi. Two free throws. Outside and inside. 14-9 at 2:33 to finish the first quarter
20:44
First free kicks for Bilbao with Radicevic, a former UCAM player who only played two games here before the pandemic. They go in and out. 9-13
20:43
Jelínek triple! Undoubtedly better. 13-8
20:43
Kyser, from midrange…and down seconds after Trice lost the ball. 10-8 at 3:40 to finish the first quarter
20:42
Good basket from Sulejmanovic and also class from Anderson on the other side. 10-4
20:40
Free kicks now for Luther, as Bilbao has entered bonus very quickly. He puts in the first … and they force him to change because he has a little blood on his knee. McFadden shoots the second. Surreal. They both put them in. 8-2 with 6 minutes to go in the first quarter
20:38
It has been to remove Ponsarnau from Hakanson and remove Sito from Rojas, his first assigned defender
20:38
Cold meeting at the moment, with both teams making mistakes
20:35
Rabaseda’s last hoop for the first basket from Bilbao is beautiful. Luther scores quickly on the other side, also on a pass from Trice. 6-2
20:34
Well played between Trice and Diop, with a direct blocking feint from the second and a pass from the first for a foul. Free kicks for Diop. Also put both. 4-0 after a minute and a half of play
20:32
Two fouls on Trice in the first Murcian attack, the second from free throws. They both enter. 2-0
20:31
starting quintets:
UCAM Murcia: Trice, Jelínek, Rojas, Luther and Diop.
Surne Bilbao Basket: Hakanson, Smith, Rabaseda, Andersson and Withey.
20:31
Ball in the air!
