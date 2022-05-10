Insomniac Games has revealed a new collectible: a large statue of Miles Morales. However, if you want to get your hands on it, I suggest you start saving up now, as it will cost you between $1005 (£815) to $1055 (£856).

“The all-new #MilesMoralesPS5-inspired statue from Premium Collectibles Studio is huge! Here’s a @NajJeter for scale,” the developer tweeted yesterday.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Digital Foundry Tech Review

As you may have surmised, the tweet was accompanied by a photo of Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter sitting beside his action figure.

As for the figure itself, it is an incredibly accurate depiction of Miles from the game, complete with electricity from his Venom Blast radiating from his hands (something that sets Miles apart from Peter Parker’s Spider-Man).

Meanwhile, the statue’s official blurb on the side show sales page reads:

“Sideshow and PCS present the Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1:3 Scale Statue, stepping into his heroic mantle as seen in the hit video game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

“The Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1:3 Scale Statue measures 29.5″ tall and 12” wide as the teenage Marvel super hero stands on a snow-capped roof above his Harlem neighborhood.

“The Exclusive Edition of the Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1:3 Scale Statue includes an additional unmasked portrait based on Miles’ youthful appearance in-game, as well as an alternate right hand holding his unworn mask, giving fans multiple statue configuration options .”

Jeter also shared the news of this collectable on his Instagram account, saying he was “beyond honored and grateful” to announce the new statue.

This post also features more shots of the actor posing with his Miles Morales figure (including one without the mask), giving us mere mortals an even better perspective of its size.

So, do you fancy one for your mantlepiece?