In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.. Tomorrow, the Dubai Future Foundation will organize the closing ceremony of the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative at the Museum of the Future to honor the best distinguished Arab talents in The field of programming, highlighting the best software projects developed by the initiative’s graduates to serve their communities and create a better future for humanity.

During the ceremony, the winners of the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative will be announced, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”. An award of $1 million in recognition of his success in employing the programming expertise he gained during his participation in the initiative supervised by the Dubai Future Foundation, and organized under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

For his part, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, affirmed that the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, of the importance of providing success for young people. To contribute to the process of technological and civilized progress, and to put an Arab imprint on the future of humanity.

He said that the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative aimed mainly at empowering Arab youth around the world with the tools of the future, and providing them with the opportunity to gain new experiences and skills that would help them turn their dreams into successful projects that benefit their societies and have a positive impact on their lives.

He added, “The One Million Arab Coders Initiative represented a glimmer of hope for Arab youth around the world, and affirmed that the youth’s belief in their ability to create the future does not recognize place, age, or difficulties… Rather, it requires insistence on acquiring the experiences and skills that the future will need.” Pointing out that the initiative contributed to achieving many success stories in the field of programming, making a positive impact on human civilization, and spreading hope in the Arab region.

He stressed the importance of the initiative’s role in encouraging Arab programmers to innovate and innovate and to start developing software projects based on meeting the needs of their societies and anticipating the requirements and changes of the future, pointing to the initiative’s success in developing a leading global experience to teach programming skills in an effective manner, which was adopted in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Uzbekistan.

In addition to the grand prize for the “One Million Arab Coders” initiative challenge, the five best project owners in the challenge will receive prizes of $50,000 each, and 4 of the best trainers participating in the initiative will be honored with prizes of $25,000 for each coach. The finalists were chosen by a specialized jury that includes many experts in the fields of entrepreneurship and future technology.



