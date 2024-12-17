First they eliminated the mandatory readings of Catalan and Spanish Literature in the Selectivity, now, the educational authorities give a new setback to the subject and, in compliance with the Lomloeboth subjects are no longer part of the 2nd year of Baccalaureate and become electives of the first year. This has been communicated by the Ministry of Education of the Generalitat in a note addressed to the management of the educational centers in which it also informs of a new change in the curriculum of this stage: Research Work (TR for its acronym in Catalan) will no longer account for 10% of the Baccalaureate grade but will count as one more subject.

In his letter, consulted by this newspaper, the department, which heads Esther Niubóexplains that the changes have been made at the “request” of the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Sports, since “some articles of Decree 171/2022, on Baccalaureate studies of Catalonia, must be modified to comply with the state standard, the Royal decree 243/2020».

The same sources have assured that three articles of the decree are affected and that the changes will have an impact on students who begin 1st year of Baccalaureate in the academic year 2025-2026and they also foresee possible effects on the Selectivity from the June 2027 tests. However, they emphasize that the next PAU will not be affected by the changes.

One of the most important effects is that the modality subjects Spanish Literature and Catalan Literature in the 2nd year of the Social Baccalaureate and the Humanistic Baccalaureate become annual elective subjects for 1st year. In this way, the subjects of the Humanities and Social Sciences modality of 2nd year will be Business and Business Model Design; Geography; Greek II; Art History; and Latin II and Applied Mathematics to Social Sciences II (these last two if they have not been chosen as a mandatory subject of modality). In a statement issued yesterday afternoon, the department reported the changes and advanced that “the change of modality will be compensated of Literatures, reinforcing optional subjects.









In compliance with what is established by the state educational law, the subjects have also been unified Physics and Chemistry in one as well as Biology, Geology and Environmental Sciences, and the department’s sources remind that the centers will be able to plan itineraries that allow the more exhaustive study of these subjects, with the optional ‘Biomedicine’, ‘Current Scientific Challenges (Physics and Chemistry’ and ‘Challenges Current Scientists (Biology and Geology), reports Ep.

Likewise, it will change the name of some subjects, without affecting specific competencies: ‘Company Operation and Business Model Design’ will be called ‘Company and Business Model Design’; ‘Greek Language and Culture I and II’ will be ‘Greek I and II’; and ‘Latin Language and Culture I and II’ will be ‘Latin I and II’.

Finally, the subject of ‘Mathematics I and II’ is eliminated as a compulsory subject in the Humanities and Social Sciences modality, while the subjects of ‘Latin I and II’ and ‘Applied Mathematics to the Social Sciences I and II’ remain compulsory. II’. Some sectors of the teaching staff who have already protested the elimination of mandatory readings in the Selectivityregretted this new blow to the subject at a time when the main international studies point to Spanish students and, in particular, those from Catalonia, as the less competent in reading comprehension.

The Department of Education has indicated that “this proposed modification will be submitted to public exhibition”, and the Department “will study the possible allegations to show up.”