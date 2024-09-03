Mayor wants to talk to interlocutors to garner maximum support for the chosen name

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), tries to hold a new meeting with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to discuss the name of the deputy who will support succeed him as president of the House in 2025. The idea is also to meet with the former president again. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and thus have a name that pleases the two main political forces in the country.

Lira arranges a new meeting 4 days after meeting with the PT member at the Alvorada Palacethe official residence of the Presidency of the Republic. The topic of conversation was also the election of the Chamber. Lira met with Bolsonaro on Sunday (September 1st).

Lira, who has been in charge of the Lower House since 2021said that he would indicate in August the candidate to succeed him. However, the deputy from Alagoas has not yet made a name official.

THE Poder360 found out that the congressman has also sought to meet with party leaders in the Chamber and party presidents to support his candidate.

In April 2024, Lira said he intends to support a successor to command the Lower House who has the endorsement by PL and PT.

On August 26, the leader of the Government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), said that President Lula will not “to give an opinion” in the election for the presidency of the House in 2025.

Lira’s preference is to nominate Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA), his political ally, and maintain his influence in the Chamber.

BOLSONARO’S SUPPORT

The congressman from Alagoas is seeking the support of the PL bench in the Chamber, which has 92 deputies. The president of the Lower House understands that the best way to garner votes for his nominee is with the endorsement of Bolsonaro, who has great influence in the party.

This digital newspaper found that the deputy from Alagoas should meet again with Bolsonaro this week before indicating the name he will support to replace him.

OPPONENTS MAKE OFFENSIVE

THE Poder360 found that the pre-candidates are signaling an offensive against Elmar if he is chosen and may move forward with negotiations for a joint opposition ticket.

In one of these movements, Marcos Pereira asked on Friday (30th August) for Gilberto Kassabpresident of the PSD, to give up supporting Antonio Brito, from the same party as the chief.

However, Kassab told Pereira that the two are candidates “strong” and that they should be “to maintain” in the dispute.

Pereira is the president of the Republicans, the same party as the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, an ally of Bolsonaro. The congressman is also linked to the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, which could help him garner votes from the conservative wing of the Chamber.

Brito, who is well-regarded by government supporters in the Chamber, is on the offensive to win the support of the pro-Bolsonaro wing.

Brito was on a platform alongside the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, on August 18. The politicians participated in the launch of Mara Bertaiolli’s candidacy for Mayor of Mogi das Cruzes, in São Paulo.

This digital newspaper has learned that Brito told allies that if Elmar does not give up the race, he will not give up either. The PSD leader in the Chamber also believes that he has a better chance of winning the leadership of the Chamber than Pereira.