Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 12:55



The Family Department of the Molina de Segura City Council organizes the 'Family Christmas' program, “with activities to enjoy these days with the little ones, where magic mixes with tradition,” according to the area councillor, Escarlet Piñero. .

It indicates that Christmas “is one of the most important celebrations on our calendar to get together and enjoy as a family, with children as protagonists. “Santa Claus, the royal postman of the Three Wise Men and the Disney musical make up the program for these important dates.” Specifically, the Santa Claus activity takes place throughout this week and the Disney musical takes place on Saturday, both events in Plaza de España. The visit of the royal postman will take place on January 4 on Paseo Rosales.

The Councilor for Family, Escarlet Piñero, points out that “for our council it is an honor to be able to carry out activities for the first time so that the little ones in the house can share with family and friends in a Christmas environment, full of hope and fantasy, as well as “Be able to deliver and share your wishes with Santa Claus or the royal postman himself.”