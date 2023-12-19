The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 8+128 GB. The reported discount is 19% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon is €499. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

OnePlus 10 Pro it has a 6.7″ QHD+ 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO 2.0. The main camera is 48MP, the Ultra-Wide angle is 50MP and the telephoto camera is 8MP. It can record in 4K up to 120 fps and in 8K at 24 fps. The battery is 5,000 mAh and SUPERVOOC 80 W charging.