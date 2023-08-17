This month will be important for fans of the world of anime, since the live action version of One Piece will be released, which has generated controversy due to the small advances that have been shown on the internet. And facing this great celebration, Netflix has not missed the opportunity to launch publicity all over the world.

For this reason, some posters have come to the public eye in which they introduce us to the protagonists of the show, which are the characters that have human features at the beginning of the work, specifically the arc of the eastern sea. And so we can check that the costumes are as faithful as possible to what can be seen in the manga/anime.

Check them here:

Remember that this live action of one piece will be released on August 31 exclusively for Netflix. It is not yet known if the episodes will be released on a weekly basis, or if they will be released all at once as this streaming service usually does.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: The promotion for this show has been very strong, and the truth is that it already generated hype in my inner semi-fan of One Piece. So, this series will have to be seen as soon as it is released on the red platform.