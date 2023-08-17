The confirmed cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) infection in humans in Italy have risen to 94 since the beginning of May. Cases that have almost doubled in one week: they were 55 in the previous bulletin of 10 August. Among the confirmed cases, 3 deaths were reported, 2 in Lombardy and 1 in Emilia-Romagna. This is what the bulletin on the progress of the virus reports, updated today by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS). The Provinces with demonstrated circulation of WNV belonging to 8 Regions rise to 41: Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia.

Among the cases reported, 52 occurred in the neuro-invasive form (9 in Piedmont, 12 in Lombardy, 6 in Veneto, 23 in Emilia-Romagna, 1 in Puglia), 1 case imported from Hungary, 26 cases identified in donors of blood (4 in Piedmont, 17 in Lombardy, 1 in Veneto, 4 in Emilia-Romagna), 16 cases of fever (2 in Piedmont, 5 in Lombardy, 7 in Veneto, 1 Emilia-Romagna, 1 in Sardinia). The ISS recalls that the first human case of WNV infection of the season was reported from Emilia-Romagna in July in the province of Parma. In the same period, 1 case of Usutu virus was reported in Piedmont (Novara).