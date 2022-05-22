An uplifting news for the world of sport and beyond: Stefano Tacconi has been transferred from intensive care to Neurosurgery

A few hours ago a wonderful news spread about the former Juventus and National goalkeeper, Stefano Tacconi.

The information came directly from Dr. Andrea Blackbearddirector of the hospital where Stefano Tacconi is hospitalized.

The patient was transferred from the intensive care unit to the neurosurgery ward. He has acquired respiratory autonomy and is in a good state of vigilance. This allows us to be more optimistic: it will be necessary to manage some problems in the neurosurgery department, but we can hypothesize a transfer to a rehabilitation facility in a couple of weeks.

News that brought smiles back to the hearts of the entire world of sport and beyond. For the past few weeks, everyone has been holding the breathless waiting for good news on the health of Stefano Tacconi, hospitalized since last April 23, after he has accused of an illness while he was at an event for the “days of stickers” in Asti.

The words of Stefano Tacconi’s wife

Several days ago, his wife Laura Speranza in connection with Afternoon 5the program conducted by Barbara D’Urso, had told everyone tragic moments since her husband suffered a cerebral hemorrhage. The woman explained that it was her birthday, but instead of receiving a birthday call from the man she loves, she received the called directly from the Asti hospital. A moment he will never forget.

They never arrived at that event, Stefano collapsed to the ground as soon as he got out of the car. He was stiff, but Andrea being a sportsman promptly turned over his father, literally saving his life. If Andrea hadn’t been with him, my husband would be gone today.

The world stopped for us that April 23rd. But he has overcome the most critical moments and his life as a sportsman has helped him. He reacts to stimuli and is better.

After the uplifting words of Laura Speranza, the news came directly from the hospital in Alessandria. Tacconi is released from intensive care. A news that allows doctors, the family and all its numerous fans to be optimists and to continue praying and hoping.