The residents of El Bohío assure that they have not run into a police patrol through the streets of the neighborhood for weeks. So they do not see it strange that at dawn on Saturday the thieves managed to enter the canteen of the social premises to take anything of value that they found on their way.

Specifically, they managed to burst the cash register of the establishment, as well as the coin boxes of a slot machine, according to police sources. The thieves left an ax there used to violate the machines. The early morning was moved in more neighborhoods: unknown individuals also managed to enter the interior of a recently opened restaurant on Santiago de Santa Lucía street to take the proceeds.

Sources related to the investigation indicated that the wave of insecurity spread through the streets of Cartagena during the nights of this month also reached the center of the city yesterday. Specifically, they pointed out the opening of vehicles parked next to the Antiguones barracks, on the UPCT Wall campus.

On Friday night, after the closure of establishments, there was also an attempted robbery at a restaurant located at number 52 Calle Real. In this case, the presence of neighbors or the passage of a police patrol –the police station is 400 meters away– frustrated the thieves’ claims. This week there were also three attempted night robberies by breaking doors in a cocktail bar and another tapas bar in Plaza de Juan XXIII, as well as a robbery by pulling a neighbor from Plaza del Rey.