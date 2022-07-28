Home page World

Of: Kai Hartwig

Burger King, like its competitor McDonald’s, actually stands for dishes with meat. But now there is a restaurant that gets by without it.

Vienna/Munich – When you think of fast food restaurants, the names McDonald’s and Burger King inevitably come to mind. Burgers, fries and fried chicken have been available there for decades. The food in the fast-food restaurants is not exactly considered to be particularly healthy.

Burger King: First completely vegan restaurant opened in Vienna – big rush in front of the branch

But Burger King is now breaking new ground in Austria’s capital, Vienna. There, the first completely vegan Burger King restaurant was opened directly at the Westbahnhof. The branch only sells non-meat products. Had before the fast food chain launched a campaign for their meatless range, which attracted a lot of attention online.

The new purely vegan branch was really well received by the Viennese. Long queues formed in front of the vegan Burger King restaurant. Hundreds of people lined up to try the vegan burgers and nuggets. The meatless branch in Vienna fits into the current concept of the fast food chain. According to its own statements, the company has set itself the task of becoming a pioneer when it comes to meat abstinence.

Burger King also offers numerous meat-free products in Germany

Burger King has 750 branches in Germany. Since mid-July, vegetarian alternatives have been offered for all beef burgers and almost every other meat dish. “We want to give our guests the choice and expect that to go very well,” said Burger King Marketing Manager Klaus Schmäing, explaining this step.

Burger King has been pursuing the idea of ​​making burgers without meat for a while. In June 2021, for example, a restaurant was opened in Cologne that offers its products entirely without meat. However, it was only a test run, the completely meatless pop-up branch was available for four days.

Burger King also offers plant-based products without meat. © Screenshot / twitter.com/CianClarke1

McDonald’s also uses meatless alternatives to its burgers

Since the campaign proved to be a great success, the offer in Cologne was changed. In the metropolis on the Rhine, Burger King offers the Whopper, chicken nuggets and other products with meat or in the “plant-based” variant. Not all of the ingredients here are vegan.

And not only Burger King has been changing its offer for some time. McDonald’s has also recognized that the product range has to be adapted to the wishes of the customers. Like its main competitor, the market leader also offers meatless burgers and nuggets.

On the other hand, the two fast-food giants shouldn’t particularly like the warning from a former McDonald’s manager. He recently demanded: “Don’t go! Not to McDonald’s. Not to Burger King.” (kh)