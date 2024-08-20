Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is just over a month away from its release. Thus, Bandai Namco’s work was present at Opening Night Live, where we not only saw a little more about the chaotic fights that await us, but we also got a look at this installment’s DLC.

The season pass will include more than 20 additional charactersincluding Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 from the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super HeroLikewise, those who purchase this season pass early will have access to these additional fighters early.

Remember, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be available on October 11, 2024.

Via: Opening Night Live