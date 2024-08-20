Peñarol has a tough challenge in the Libertadore Cups on his visit to La Paz, Boliviato play against The Strongestquarter-final match of the tournament.

“The Strongest is starting off with a 4-0 disadvantage inflicted by the carboneros in the first leg, but has not lost hope of turning the result around at home, at the altitude of La Paz. In addition to the pressure of the thrashing in Montevideo, the Bolivian team comes into the match after losing 2-0 on Sunday to Real Tomayapo in the local Clausura tournament,” says the EFE agency.

The video

And he adds: “The good news for the tigers is that their trainer, the Spanish Ismael Rescalvohas already returned to the bench after being absent for three matches, including the first leg, due to the birth of his son in the United States.”

The agency warns that “Rescalvo acknowledged that the match will be difficult, but also considered that “a comeback is possible” at the Hernando Siles stadium in the city of La Paz. The Tigre from La Paz suffers from the loss of the forward Rodrigo Ramallo and midfielder Jaime Arrascaita, the first affected by a sprained knee ligament and the second by a contracture in the femoral biceps, according to the medical report released by the club.”

Well, to minimize the altitude issue, the Peñarol players resorted to an old tradition, drinking coca tea to prevent the altitude from hitting them hard during their stay in the Bolivian capital, as seen in the video.