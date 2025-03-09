Castilla-La Mancha goes to level 1 emergency phase the flood plan in Toledo and Guadalajara

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha has activated at 8:15 p.m. today, the Special Civil Protection Plan for the risk of floods in Castilla-La Mancha (Pricam) in an emergency phase, operational situation 1, for the provinces of Guadalajara and Toledo, thus expanding the activation of this plan that since 6:00 p.m. yesterday had declared in alert phase for all Castilla-La Mancha.

The Toledo City Council of Escalona warns: the flood flood can affect homes on the riverbank

The General Directorate of Citizen Protection, under the Ministry of Finance, Public Administrations and Digital Transformation, has proceeded to the Pricam level climbing after assessing a communication issued by the Tajo Hydrographic Confederation (CHT) informing the increase in the flow rate in the Cauces of the Alberche River, in the province of Toledo, and the Bornova and Henares River, in Guadalajara.

Precisely Guadalajara is the province that has registered the most incidents since the activation of Pricam, with 28 of that total of 36 incidents produced so far in the Autonomous Community. For this reason and given the circumstances indicated above, at 20:18 a message has been sent through the ES-ALErt system, of the National Alert Network (RAN), to nine municipalities of Guadalajara that could be affected by the flood of the Bornova and Henare rivers. These are the municipalities of Membillera, Carrascosa de Henares, Espinosa de Henares, Cerezo de Mohernando, Yunquera de Henares, Humanes, Fontanar, Guadalajara and San Andrés del Congosto.

As for the province of Toledo, as reflected by the CHT, the dams of San Juan and Picadas, both located in the Community of Madrid, have increased the flow of water. This could cause a significant increase in the Alberche River flow, downstream of these dams, so from the 1-1-2 emergency service of Castilla-La Mancha, the municipalities of the municipalities that could be affected by the flood of the channel have been informed, as well as the action groups that would have to intervene in case of emergency.

For the next few hours, until now, there are no weather notices of the State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) in force in our region, although intermittent rainfall of local nature is not ruled out.

Monitoring of the situation and coordination of resources

The activation of the emergency phase, operational situation 1, implies that the Emergency and Emergencies Coordination Service 1-1-2 coordinates and collaborates with the municipalities and intervention groups concerned so that these can establish the prevention, monitoring and response measures they deem appropriate before the emergency situation.

The evolution of the facts, as well as the incidents that occur and come to the 1-1-2 emergency service, will be valued by the plan of the plan in order to adapt the level of response at all times.

The activation of the Pricam is framed within the comprehensive action of the regional government to, in a coordinated manner and through the optimization of the resources, to offer a planned response to any emergency situation.

Tips

Consult the official information about the state of traffic and roads to check if your itinerary is affected by an incidence and circulates on main roads.

Do not be on the edge of the rivers or in channels of Barrancos, Ramblas, Torrent and their bridges, or close to them, or in flood areas.

In the event that the downpour surprises him by driving on the road, he does not cross with his vehicle the stretches that are flooded. The force of the water can drag it by floating the vehicle.

It is also important to locate the highest points in the area where you are, since you may need to address them in case of possible flood.

Civil Protection sends a new notice in Guadalajara in the possibility of unpacingly of the Alcorlo dam



Finally, it is recalled that in case of emergency you should call the phone 1-1-2, while all citizens are invited to make a rational use of it.