The sport cars still make you dream and Honda is developing the new one Civic Type R, which will be presented in 2022. The new generation unfortunately it will be the last of a generation of Tire R with pure internal combustion engine to be sold in Europe, since Honda has undertaken to sell in the Old Continent only electrified cars.

Latest Honda Civic Type R

The latest Honda Civic Type R it will be highly coveted by old school sports car lovers and come on collectors. Meanwhile, its development program is continuing among the curbs of the Nürburgring.

New Honda Civic Type R 2023 in the “disguised” version

In fact, Honda has released a teaser showing the Civic Type R disguised where you can appreciate its forms.

New Honda Civic Type R as it will be

Trying to imagine what the new Civic Type R will look like by looking at the teaser, there are redesigned aerodynamic components compared to the current generation. In front we find one larger grid and one central air intake. The fenders appear wider than the “Normal” Civic.

The current Civic Type R Limited Edition on the track

The large wheels conceal the Brembo brake calipers Red. Also in the side view you can see the sill extensions with integrated flaps and the small vents behind the front wheels.

Brembo brakes with red calipers are a defining feature of the Type R

In the back we find the classic instead triple exhaust placed centrally, while the spoiler on the tailgate appears less extreme.

Honda Civic Type R 2023, the latest with VTEC petrol engine

As for the engine of the Civic Type R, there are no official details on the characteristics of the VTEC, which will likely be updated and more powerful than the current one 2.0-liter 320 hp and 400 Nm.

The test of the current Civic Type R on the track

The gearbox should still be manual and there will also be a new improved set-up and a more performing braking system.

When it arrives?

The new Honda Civic Type R will be quick and will probably arrive in Europe in the course of 2022.

Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition test photo

Photo Igor Gentili Copyright PROCESS

The complete and complete proof can be found in the magazine PROCESS No. 269 orderable online.

ELABORATE magazine n.269 with the full test of the Civic Type R Limited Edition

