At the 1980 US East Grand Prix, or to put it internationally ‘East USA GP‘, Bruno Giacomelli took his only pole position in Formula 1. The front row of the race grid, scheduled for October 5 41 years ago, was the greatest satisfaction in his F1 career for Jack O’Malley, able the following year also to conquer a podium (3rd place) in Las Vegas.

The United States had begun to bring the Alfa Romeo driver well to Watkins Glen, where with that pole position the thread of the speech abandoned in Monza had begun in 1951, when the Biscione had signed his last qualifying fast lap with Juan Manuel Fangio. The frame 179 designed by Carlo Chiti and Robert Choulet, combined with Giacomelli’s number 23, Goodyear tires and the 1260 engine, gave Giacomelli the necessary push to find a good performance in the ups and downs of the Glen. His 1’33 ″ 291 was spectacular, with Nelson Piquet relegated eight tenths away in second place.

Confirming the goodness of Alfa’s growth, Andrea De Cesaris finished tenth: certainly the best qualifying of the year for the team. The car, when it managed to reach the end without breakdowns, took the points: it was Giacomelli who obtained two fifth places during the season. The USA East GP was New Year’s Eve and it would have been ideal to finish the season with an even better result. There was so much satisfaction in the Alfa house, and on the contrary much disappointment at Ferrari: with a motivation cleared by a terrible season, Gilles Villeneuve qualified at 3.7 seconds in 18th position, while Jody Scheckter had obtained 23rd place ahead only of Mass’s Arrows and Lammers’ Ensign.

The late Patrick Depailler, who died at Hockenheim driving the Alfa Romeo 179, had said earlier this year that the team could win a race in 1980, given the potential. Everyone smiled smugly about the prediction at the time. But Giacomelli’s pole confirmed all that was good about the car, and a victory would not have avenged the fate of the French driver, but it would undoubtedly have been a good way to honor him.

However, the race on October 5th was won by Alan Jones on Williams, ahead of team mate Carlos Reutemann and Didier Pironi on Ligier. Giacomelli retired on lap 31 for a engine problem (injection), after driving the race with ease reaching a twelve-second advantage over his pursuers and after having rounded Scheckter with only 22 laps shown on the timekeepers’ table. A real shame to retire like this, having controlled the race so peremptorily. Depailler was right. But unfortunately, the Alfa Romeo version of the eighties never managed to find the key to success by reconnecting with the victories of the 1950-51 two-year period.