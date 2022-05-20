Home page World

Of: Fairy Halberstadt

Split

There are always extraordinary friendships between animals, such as cattle and wild boar. (Iconic image) © Markus Scholz/dpa

A herd of cattle is undeterred by a newly arrived wild boar and takes it into their herd. They even sleep together in the stable.

Heuchelheim-Klingen – Breeder Karl Altschuh’s herd of cattle has grown. And then something very special: A wild boar. In December 2021, the young wild boar appeared between the cattle and from then on came to visit more and more often. In winter, the freshman was even in the stable with his new friends, as the breeder tells SWR.

At first, Altschuh didn’t think that the wild boar lady would stay: “Sometimes it was gone more often than not, so I didn’t see it anymore. And then there it was again. And in the last few months it has always been there.”

New family for boar: finders pick it up with no problem

The cattle in the herd picked up the pig right away at the beginning. According to Altschuh, it now behaves like the cattle themselves and runs along by itself when the meadow is changed. It also eats grass with them in the pasture, which is usually unusual as wild boar are known to rummage through the ground in their search for food. They eat pretty much anything they can find, whether it’s acorns or carrion. And even in private gardens, wild boars can cause quite a bit of unrest and annoyance.

Altschuh is also familiar with this problem, because it has often happened that herds of wild boar have dug up his meadows. Nevertheless, he accepts the animal and has no intention of shooing it away: “It can stay there as long as it likes.” He suspects that the wild boar lost its mother and therefore sought refuge with its cattle. And there it is already part of the family.

Addition to the herd: Wild boar is a new member of the herd of cattle

Comments such as “golden” or “hearty” cavort under the SWR video post on Facebook. A user writes about a similar experience: “We once had a deer between our horses.” Others praise Altschuh for not scaring the young animal away. (Fee Halberstadt)