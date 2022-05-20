Are you going or staying. This Friday would expire the deadline for the Internal Control Body of the Mazatlan City Council to issue a resolution on the investigation it initiated against the Secretary of Public Security, Juan Ramón Alfaro Gaxiola, who was accused of allegedly selling promotions and degrees to his subordinates for a collection of up to 80 thousand pesos, and to give them to their closest relatives and co-workers. Last week, the secretary of the City Council, Édgar Zataráin, reported that this Friday there would be news about the head of the Municipal Police, who was still working yesterday, but whose activities for Zataráin were unknown. Inside the City Council it transpired that Alfaro Gaxiola’s support was withdrawn and that his future as Police Chief would be revealed today.

What a scandal that the new image of Carpa Olivera caused yesterday in Mazatlan. It turns out that the slide that is next to the natural pools was painted (very badly, by the way) in pink and white colors). But what generated more criticism was that the structure was painted with the logo of the new MZT brand, coined by the municipal administration to promote the port for tourism. An avalanche of comments accusing bad taste on the part of the responsible officials was not long in coming. Citizen disagreement was so great that the municipal president himself, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, had to publish a clarification on his personal social media account. He assured that the Olivera Carp was painted to serve as a movie set. He assured that in the next few days, the public spa facilities will return to their normal and customary colors. Needless to say, few believed him, but they appreciate the reconsideration.

Regarding the controversial mayor of Buenos Aires, he will remain absent from the City Council’s public agenda (very bulky today, by the way). The events that he has to preside over as the first authority will be in charge of the secretary of the City Council, Édgar González; the senior official of the City Council, Nayla Adilene Velarde, and the wife of the municipe, Gabriela Peña Chico. Until last night it was not clear what commitments separated the municipe from his public obligations, however, there are those who bet that Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres will surely appear soon in photos together with the members of the band El Recodo, who last night appeared in an auditorium in Guadalajara . Others reported that, on the contrary, the municipality had advanced his departure to Acapulco to inspect the installation of a module to promote Mazatlan during the International Tourist Tianguis, which will begin on Sunday, May 22. Already last week, the municipal president was absent for three days to accompany Mazatlan boxer Gilberto “El Zurdo” Ramírez in California. There, along with leaders from the business sector, he rubbed shoulders with other boxers, such as Oscar de la Hoya.

The manager of the Jumapam, Osbaldo López Angulo, reported yesterday that the leak on Gabriel Leyva Avenue had been resolved, but how many more failures will arise?