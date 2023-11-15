The new Renault Twingo will be an affordable EV that does look nice.

The Dacia Spring is currently the affordable EV, but the price is about the only advantage. Furthermore, it is not a car that arouses desire. However, there is an alternative that is nice. And it comes from our own home.

Renault today presents a completely new electric one Twingo, or at least a precursor to it. So this is the mysterious ‘Legend’, which we wrote about this morning in our article about Ampere.

The French are positioning this car as an affordable EV, which should cost under €20,000. The final Dutch price will be slightly higher, but it will certainly not be very expensive.

In terms of design, the Twingo is a pleasant surprise. Renault’s design emphatically harks back to the first Twingo. And with that, the Twingo has regained its charm (which was somewhat lost with the last generation).

Renault has therefore not chosen to apply the family face of the new Megane E-Tech and Scenic E-Tech to all models. The Twingo simply gets cute round shapes. And then of course the Renault 5 is on the way, which will also have a retro design, but angular.

Renault also focuses on efficiency with the new electric Twingo. CEO Luca de Meo promises a consumption of 10 kWh per 100 km. If they can achieve this, it would be a huge step forward, because the current Twingo produces 16 kWh per 100 km.

Another difference with the Dacia Spring is that the new Twingo will simply be a European product. The Spring is certainly not, because this car is based on a model for the Indian market and is built in China. However, the Twingo will simply roll off the production line in Europe.

Since the new Twingo is still a concept, this car will not come onto the market next year. We will have to be patient until 2026. The Twingo can then compete against the Volkswagen ID.1, which is also planned for 2026.

This article New electric Twingo is affordable and retro first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#electric #Twingo #affordable #retro