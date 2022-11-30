In 2023 comes the new one Vauxhall Astra Electricwith the engine 100% electric which is available on the 5-door sedan and on the station wagon bodywork Sports Tourer. Since spring 2023, the Astra can be purchased with petrol or diesel thermal engine, plug-in hybrid and electric. The latter can count on a range of over 400 km which according to the first data WLTP extension arrives at 416km on one charge.

New electric Opel Astra, features

The new Opel Astra Electric and Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric are powered by an electric motor from 115kW/156hp And 270Nm of maximum torque.

New electric Opel Astra Electric

While many other electric cars are limited to 150 km/h or 160 km/h, the new Opel Astra Electric has a top speed of 170 km/h. Depending on your driving preferences, you can choose between three modes: Eco, Normal and Sport.

New electric Opel Astra, battery and range

The energy is stored in the 54kWh lithium-ion batterywhich is located under the floor. The 102 cells of the battery are housed in 17 modules and allow the new Opel Astra Electric to travel up to 416km according to the WLTP cycle.

The engineers have paid great attention to the efficiency of the architecture and have been able to ensure good autonomy while keeping the battery size compact.

The Opel Astra Electric Sport Tourer has a range of 416 km

The new Opel Astra Electric only consumes 12.7 kWh of electricity per 100 km (14.9 kWh driving as prescribed in the WLTP cycle). The battery in the Opel Astra Electric can be charged to around 80 per cent 30 minutes at a station 100 kW fast charging a direct current. In addition, the electric Opel Astra is equipped as standard with the on-board charger three-phase from 11 kW to be connected to the home wallbox.

Sporty electric Opel Astra inside and out

The electric Opel Astra does not give up the sportiness of the thermal version. Out front stands out the super sports front bumper present in any set-up while in the side view you can admire the standard 18-inch wheels with diamond cut finish or completely black.

Opel Astra Electric Sport Tourer front

Inside, however, there are the active ergonomic sports seats, available as an option in Alcantara and certified by independent posture experts from AGR.

On the bridge dominates the Pure Panelthe fully digital cockpit with i two large 10-inch widescreens.

Opel Astra Electric Pure Panel dashboard cockpit

On the display you can see all the main functions such as charge level battery life or range, while important settings such as the climate control can still be easily adjusted at the push of a button.

Opel Astra electric price

The official price of the electric Opel Astra has not yet been revealed but we can assume a figure close to 45,000 eurosexcluding government incentives.

