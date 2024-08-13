Ciudad Juarez.- Together with the elected federal deputy, Alejandro Pérez Cuéllar, the Parks and Gardens Department continued with the reforestation in the El Chamizal Federal Public Park, located on Heroico Colegio Militar Avenue.

The head of the department, Daniel Iván Zamarrón Saldaña, explained that 50 ash trees and 20 poplars were planted to ensure that this green area remains in optimal condition.

“This reforestation work is coordinated with the elected deputy, Alejandro Pérez Cuéllar, with the aim of ensuring that this space continues to be a recreational area for physical activities or for family gatherings,” said Zamarrón.

He added that 25 employees of the department supported this task, since they have experience in the subject.

He added that during the current Municipal Administration, almost 800 trees of different types have been reforested, including pines, palms, willow and pirul.

Pérez Cuéllar, for his part, recommended that citizens take care of the forested trees in various parts of the town.

“We came to El Chamizal Park because it is the lung of our city and it is important that it remains in good condition. Later we will continue with this activity in the parks that the citizens request,” he said.

Brenda Segura Vázquez, a resident of the area, commented that this reforestation activity is favorable, since it is for the benefit of the citizens.

“It is important that we all take care of the trees, they protect us, they give us life, we must keep the park clean, for ourselves and our children,” he said.