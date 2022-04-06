After Peruvian President Pedro Castillo annulled the social immobilization measure in Lima and Callao, thousands of Peruvians came out to protest demanding that he leave power. However, violent events and clashes with the Police were reported, leaving around twenty injured. The demonstrations and blockades continue this April 6 at the national level and add a new deceased.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo reversed this Tuesday, April 5, the imposition of the curfew that he had decreed in the provinces of Lima and Callao, in an attempt to control the protests of the carriers’ union for the rise in fuel prices and the cost of living in general.

The announcement of the lifting of the measure was made during a meeting in Congress, seven hours before the scheduled end and in a surprising way, just as he did when he announced it.

This order affected some 11 million Peruvians for more than 15 hours and would have generated losses of approximately 270 million dollars, according to the business association.

Protesters ask for the vacancy of Pedro Castillo

During the afternoon, in Lima, what was a call for a peaceful march to demand the end of the curfew, as well as the vacancy of Pedro Castillo, led to a whole day of violence with attacks on a headquarters of the Judiciary, as well as as well as private buildings and violent altercations that left injuries and destruction in the center of the city.

Different citizen groups had organized peaceful marches, which were also replicated in the interior of the country, but in the capital, according to local media, violent groups infiltrated, causing excesses and confronting police and citizens.

Acts of vandalism were recorded in the center of the Peruvian capital, several public buildings were attacked and a supermarket was looted. Demonstrations were caused by rising fuel prices and the cost of living in general. © Reuters – Alessandro Cinque

The president of the Judiciary, Elvia Barrios, confirmed to local media that the headquarters of the Superior Court of Justice was vandalized in the midst of the protests; the doors of this entity were destroyed and an attempt was also made to set fire to part of the furniture.

After destroying the facade of the institution, it was looted and some took computers with information and documents, for which Barrios pointed out that the attack “has been predetermined.”

The Police did not intervene in certain altercations, but they did try to control the threat of fires that started and tried to dialogue with the protesters without success so that they would cease the violence.

Afterwards, the peaceful protest moved to the starting point, Plaza San Martín, where thousands remained demanding that Castillo leave office.

The Ministry of the Interior announced that some 25 members of the Special Services Unit (USE) of the Police were injured as a result of the clashes with the protesters, for which they were transferred to the Central Police Hospital.

Public services are restored

This Wednesday, after the validity of the decree that ordered social immobilization in Lima and Callao, the Urban Transport Authority reported that its public transport services were restored and are operating normally.

Attention users!

☝️ We inform that all transport services are restored and working as usual. We are at your service! pic.twitter.com/cROjsTy3xu — Urban Transport Authority (@ATU_GobPeru) April 6, 2022



However, protests against the Castillo government continue at the national level. In Cuzco, Cerro de Pasco and Huancavelica new blockades have been reported, while different unions have announced that they are joining the demonstrations.

In the early hours of this Wednesday, around 300 police officers tried to retake control of the South Pan-American Highway, in Ica, which had been taken over in various sections by workers and carriers, but they were unsuccessful, as clashes continue in the area and registered a new deceased.

Eight days of protests and six deaths

The curfew decreed in Lima and Callao, as well as the state of emergency, came into force this Tuesday in response to the carrier strike that began eight days ago and has caused the death of six people.

The order was applied in these two cities in which the protests had not taken place. According to the Minister of Justice, Félix Chero, this was due to the need to “give urgent and extraordinary responses” to intelligence reports that warned of “a series of acts of vandalism” in the capital.

With EFE and local media