The Portland Thorns have historically been one of the most emblematic and winningest teams in the NWSL and are characterized by always having unbalanced players who are world-renowned figures in international women’s soccer.
This time. the Portland Thorns have made a very ad hoc signing in their style and have been reinforced with the Canadian Janine Beckie for the next three years, who has just spent four seasons at Manchester City in England, a team where she managed to adapt, find her best football and win trophies during your stay.
And it is that the NWSL has not been something new for Beckie, for previously, prior to his time at Manchester City, he was in American soccer for several years, being chosen in the 2016 Draft by the Houston Dash, a team with which He stayed two years, going from more to less, to later join Sky Blue in 2018 where he could not meet his best version either.
Despite the fact that Beckie’s time in the NWSL was not the best, with the Canadian National Team she is one of the most important players, surpassing even Melissa Tancredi in the scoring table, catapulting her as one of the historical scorers of this team. with which he could take Olympic gold in Tokyo.
It should be noted that, after her arrival at Manchester City, Beckie went from being a winger/forward to becoming a winger and winger, assigning her a more defensive role and where she could also exploit her speed and her ability to overwhelm, and the formula seemed to be a success because in the City he found his best football and in the National Team he also suffered from that change of position, for which, it is very possible that for this, his second stage in the NWSL, we will see Beckie with a defensive role in this Portland team in which he will share a dressing room with his compatriot Christine Sinclair.
