From: Martina Lippl

Corona vaccinations for children: New study on side effects published (symbol photo). © Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

What are the side effects of a corona vaccination in children and adolescents? According to a new study, side effects are possible, but very rare.

Berlin – So far there has been little data on side effects in children after a corona vaccination with Biontech/Pfizer. None were found in the pivotal study for the children’s vaccine. The clinical studies have so far been too small to reliably describe these risks. After millions of children in the United States were vaccinated, new findings are available. According to a new US study, the risk of heart muscle inflammation (myocarditis) only occurred in a few cases. There is therefore no evidence of frequent relevant side effects.

Inflammation of the heart muscle: serious side effects after corona vaccination are rare

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) evaluated data from children’s vaccinations in the period from November 3rd to December 19th. 8.7 million doses of the Biontech/Pfizer children’s vaccine were given to five to eleven year olds.

Serious side effects occurred in only two percent of the vaccinated children in this age group. Only twelve children developed heart muscle inflammation. None of the children had to be treated in a clinic because of this. The inflammation had healed in eight children when the CDC evaluation has been published.

8.7 million doses of Biontech/Pfizer vaccine 12 children developed heart muscle inflammation

Common side effects in five and eleven year olds after a corona vaccination with Biontech/Pfizer

Many children showed mild side effects after vaccination. Pain at the injection site, headache and fatigue were common. Some developed redness and swelling around the injection site. Fever, diarrhea, chills, and muscle and joint pain also bothered children. These vaccination reactions are also typical symptoms in adults after vaccination.

Side effect after corona vaccination: risk of heart muscle inflammation (myocarditis) in 12 to 15 year olds

18.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in the United States in the 12- to 15-year-old age group. According to the CDC, most side effects (92 percent) were not relevant in this age group either. However, 265 young people developed heart muscle inflammation after vaccination. 251 of them had to be treated in a clinic.

18.7 million doses of Biontech/Pfizer vaccine 265 young people developed heart muscle inflammation

Side effect of myocarditis from mRNA vaccination – what is the risk?

Inflammation of the heart muscle or pericardium is considered a serious side effect of a corona vaccination. It is extremely rare, but occasionally occurs as a side effect. The first cases were reported from Israel in spring 2021. The frequency of vaccination-related myocarditis or pericarditis from an mRNA vaccine is on average one to ten cases per 100,000 vaccinations, the said German Heart Foundation in a press release in January 2022 with. In order to assess the risk situation, there is now data from over 300 million Covid-19 vaccinations worldwide in different countries. According to the experts, the risk of getting myocarditis from a vaccination is significantly lower than a severe course of Covid 19 disease.

Corona vaccinations for children in Germany – that’s what the Stiko recommends

In Germany, only the mRNA vaccine from Biontech/Pfizer is approved for children and adolescents. The Standing Vaccination Committee (Stiko) recommends vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged five to eleven years with a previous illness or if the children have contact with vulnerable relatives (as of January 20, 2022). There is currently no general Stiko recommendation. However, parents can also have their children vaccinated against Corona if they wish to receive medical advice. Stiko generally recommends vaccination against Corona for young people aged twelve and over. (ml)