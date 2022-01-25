Caracas.- The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, held this Monday at the Miraflores Palace, seat of the Executive, a meeting with the four opposition governors elected in the last elections regional.

to meet The governor of Zulia, Manuel Rosales, attended; de Cojedes, Alberto Galindez, and Nueva Esparta, Morel Rodríguez, all of them elected last November 21, as well as the President of Barinas, Sergio Garrido, winner in the repetition of the elections held on January 9 in that state.

The president of the National Assembly (AN, Parliament), Jorge Rodríguez, his sister and executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, as well as Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, also participated in the meeting.

Although none of them made any statement after the meeting, the state channel Venezuelan Television (VTV) explained that the meeting is part of the president’s dialogue proposal.

The meeting took place after a meeting of the Federal Council of Government attended by the governors of the 23 states and the mayors of the capitals, some of whom did so virtually because they were infected with covid-19.

“The resources of the Federal Council of Government are ready to work on an investment scheme during 2022. Let’s look for solutions to improve public services in terms of water, electricity, roads, solid waste and gas. With work and more work, we will achieve it!” !” Maduro wrote after the meeting.

For his part, Rosales, governor of Zulia, the most populous state in Venezuela, explained on the same social network that he attended the meeting to reiterate his commitment “based on plans to lead a productive and prosperous Zulia.”

“It is urgent to guarantee firm foundations to relaunch the state towards development and modernity,” he considered.