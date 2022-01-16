Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

divide

A notice for admission according to the 2G rules (vaccinated, recovered) can be seen at the entrance of a bar. © Christian Charisius/dpa

The 2G Plus rule is being introduced in many areas – so you have to be vaccinated or recovered. The RKI is now announcing an important change.

Frankfurt/Berlin – The so-called seven-day rule has been in effect since Saturday (01/15/2022). Should be after a week Quarantine and isolation end when a negative corona test* is available. The Robert Koch Institute has adjusted the corresponding rule. Depending on the federal state, certain exceptions apply to those who have been boosted and vaccinated.

But the definition of who is considered recovered is also being changed. That has to do with that RKI now new guidelines published with effect from 01/15/2022.

Corona: RKI shortens recovered status

After an infection with the corona virus, 180 days were considered recovered. But instead of the previous six months, the status is as of corona* Those who have recovered or those who have recovered are now only valid for three months – then a booster vaccination is recommended, as reported by t-online.de and welt.de, among others. Anyone who can show a positive PCR test result that is at least 28 days old is still considered recovered. For those who have recovered, the proof is also available digitally.

The change is important, among other things, because a 2G Plus model should now apply across the board in Germany’s gastronomy. This means that those who have recovered and those who have been vaccinated twice must show a negative corona test if they want to visit a restaurant or bar. This does not apply to boosters. However, there are differences in the federal states as to who is considered “boosted”. In some countries, a recovered corona infection is considered a booster, in others a booster vaccination must also be given.

In Germany, around 60.4 million people have been vaccinated twice (as of Sunday, January 16th, 2022). At least 38.7 million people – around 46.6 percent of the population – have also received a booster vaccination. There are currently 886,700 active corona cases in Germany, as reported by the RKI. the 7-day incidence has a new high on Sunday* achieved. The highly contagious virus is currently responsible for the significant increase in the number of infections omicron-Variant*. (lrg) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.