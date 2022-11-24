Just wait until you hear the price of the new BMW 3.0 CSL…

You have to hand it to BMW, they know how to make money. And there’s actually nothing wrong with that. You just don’t have to be an incorrigible fanboy who destroys everything and then continues to drive an old Z3, E46 or E91. BMW hasn’t been making money from people like that for years.

People just really want mega-large and extremely polluting obese SUVs with, above all, a striking and impressive exterior design. That’s why the BMW XM is here today. If ‘nice’ had been a good selling point, all cars would have been beautiful. McDonald’s is the most successful restaurant and they don’t sell ‘tasty’ food there either.

Fortunately, there are also romantics and enthusiasts of the ‘old’ BMW at BMW. To celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of M here the new BMW 3.0 CSL. The car is inspired by the ‘Batmobile’ of yesteryear, which was also called 3.0 CSL. You know, the E9.

hard points

Very, very briefly, it is a BMW M4 with a different body. In fact, you can still see the ‘hardpoints’ of the M4. That is not bad at all, that is also the case with the BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra and we both like them. It is especially striking how much nicer the new BMW 3.0 CSL is compared to the current BMW M4 Coupé.

Naturally, the new BMW 3.0 CSL is as purist as possible in terms of powertrain. There is a six-in-line petrol engine (the S58B30T), manual gearbox (ZF GS6-53BZ), rear-wheel drive and a limited slip differential. There is something special about that engine. BMW has opted for a huge surplus of power (560 hp), high revs and relatively little torque (550 Nm). For reference, the M4 CSL has 650 Nm.

This simulates the power and torque delivery of an atmospheric engine. It is often very tempting for manufacturers to release all the torque as quickly as possible, but that does not result in a nicer driving car. Ferrari has been using this tactic for years, since the 488 GTB.

If the ZF GS6 manual transmission in the new BMW 3.0 CSL is similar to that of the M4 (and it seems so), it’s simply because with a standard S58 engine you’re already pushing the boundaries of what the transmission can do. can. That is why the Competitions are equipped with the automatic transmission and most tuned M4s are a Competition. The block runs at a maximum of 7,200 rpm, not wrong.

Price new BMW 3.0 CSL

Naturally, the chassis has been adapted to the new situation. The adaptive M suspension has electronically controlled shock absorbers. There is also M Servotronic, the speed-dependent power steering). The braking system is nicely oversized, thanks to an M Ceramic Big Brake kit. The discs are 380×28 at the rear, even 400×38 in front. So big ho-irons.

The interior is also exactly what you would expect. Basically the same as the M4, but with two bucket seats and a back seat is missing. In short, the new BMW 3.0 CSL is everything you could expect. 50 will be built and they will cost approx 700-800 thousand euros.

Apparently one is coming to our country. Do we like this? Yes, of course! It’s just a pity that there are so few of them, that they are so expensive and that the M4 just isn’t this 3.0 CSL. Idea for the facelift maybe?

