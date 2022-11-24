A resident of Calasparra has been arrested, in a joint operation between the Civil Guard and the Local Police, accused of hiding cocaine in a hole dug in an area of ​​olive trees. The suspect, whom the investigators link to the alleged retail sale of narcotic drugs in the town, has been released with charges after declaring this Tuesday before the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 2 of Caravaca.

Its owner ordered that PM – who is being defended by Ángel Parra, a lawyer from the office of Mariano Bo and Pablo Martínez – appear monthly in court. In addition, the suspect must inform the body of any change of address.

With a detector dog



It was during an intervention carried out by the Local Police at the Calasparra festivities when it came to the attention of the agents that PM could be hiding drugs in a hideout near his home. In the early morning of October 13, the policemen, taking advantage of the fact that there were no people, went to the area with a drug-sniffing dog and located the hideout. According to sources close to the case, 139 grams of cocaine were found inside, as well as tools for preparing the drug, handwritten notes with names and amounts, and phone cards.

The name of this neighbor, according to the sources, already allegedly came up during another operation against drug trafficking carried out last year. The Civil Guard, however, did not appreciate any further movements of the suspect since the hideout was located.